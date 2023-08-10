(KTVI) – Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery have had decent starts with their new teams since their St. Louis Cardinals departures, but one deadline acquisition for the Philadelphia Phillies stands out after a historic performance Wednesday.

Michael Lorenzen threw the fourth no-hitter of the 2023 MLB season on Wednesday, blanking the Nationals on 124 pitches. For Lorenzen, a longtime Reds pitcher, it was his first complete game, shutout or no-hitter in his nine-year career.

As he reached history, let this serve as another reminder for managers. Keep your players in the game if they’re in a groove and have a chance at history. It’s been more common for managers to pull pitchers during no-no bids due to pitch counts and matchups. But Phillies manager Rob Thomson trusted his new starter a third and partially fourth time through the Nationals lineup, and it paid off with an unforgettable experience.

