When college football teams put together a special season, the coach usually gets rewarded.

Sometimes late in the season, or maybe before a bowl game, a contract extension is announced.

Mizzou, however, announced their extension and pay raise for Coach Drinkwitz with the team sitting at 4-4.

Since then, it’s two straight losses. “TKO”, The Kilcoyne Opinion, thinks the timing of the move made very little sense.

