When college football teams put together a special season, the coach usually gets rewarded.
Sometimes late in the season, or maybe before a bowl game, a contract extension is announced.
Mizzou, however, announced their extension and pay raise for Coach Drinkwitz with the team sitting at 4-4.
Since then, it’s two straight losses. “TKO”, The Kilcoyne Opinion, thinks the timing of the move made very little sense.
