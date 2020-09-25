TKO: Molina’s 2,00th Hit

What a night at Busch Stadium on Thursday! The Cardinals in the hunt for a playoff spot beat the Brewers 4-2 and Yadier Molina collects his 2000th hit in the victory.

Dylan Carlson led the way for the Cardinals offense with a home run and a double, driving in three runs. K.K. Kim pitched five solid innings to get the win. Andrew Miller came on in the ninth inning to record the save.