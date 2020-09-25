TKO: Molina’s 2,00th Hit

TKO: The Kilcoyne Opinion on cardinals catcher Yadier Molina getting his 2,000th career hit tonight. It’s a shame that no fans could be in Busch Stadium to witness it.

