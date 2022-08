The Cardinals have an abundance of great stories. Paul Goldschmidt is having an MVP season. Nolan Arenado is making defensive gems night after night. But nothing’s bigger than Albert Pujols making a mad dash to 700 homers. Maybe that’s why Yadier Molina’s recent “business reasons” to leave the team got very little critique. TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” on the best business move Molina has made this decision.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction