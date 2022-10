The Cardinals have a good chance to bring in some hardware when the Gold Gloves are announced on November 1st. Four players were named as finalists: Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Brendan Donovan, and Tommy Edman. But Edman has a chance to win twice, even though it’s not the position he played the most down the stretch. TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion” says it sounds like a new Abbott and Costello routine.

