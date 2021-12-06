TKO: NHL’s Covid-19 rules not helping the Blues

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is asking the NHL to rework their Covid-19 procedures and rules. The St. Louis Blues have had nine players be placed in the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list. There are currently three players, Jordan Binnington, Justin Faulk and Tyler Bozak on that Covid-19 protocol list. The problem with the league’s rules is those players salaries on the Covid list count against the team’s salary cap while they are on that list. The Blues will have to play tomorrow’s game with the Florida Panthers minus one player due to their salary cap restrictions and those players on the league’s Covid-19 list. TKO thinks the NHL needs to rethink penalizing a team that’s battling this virus.