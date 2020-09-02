TKO: Pat Maroon

TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” sends a shout out to last year’s Stanley Cup champion and St. Louis native Pat Maroon. His double overtime goal last season propelled the Blues to a second round victory and then onto a title. This year Maroon is playing for Tampa Bay and his work last night in overtime led to a series clinching win for the Lightning. After the game, it was discovered that Maroon played the game with his stick showing a message honoring a fellow Oakville native, fallen office Tamarris Bohannon, calling Bo a hero.