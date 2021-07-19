TKO: Persistence pays off for Jake Burger

In tonight’s TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” Martin focuses on a local baseball player who realized a major league dream. CBC alum and current White Sox third baseman Jake Burger hit his first big league home run this past weekend. For Burger it was a long road from being a first round pick out of Missouri State University to making it in the majors. Burger suffered through two seasons of injuries and last year, no minor league baseball due to Covid. Burger finally got the call up to the White Sox this season and hit that first major league home run!