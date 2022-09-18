TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is looking ahead to a possible playoff matchup for the Cardinals. If the season ended today, the Cardinals would play the San Diego Padres in the first round of the playoffs. If you remember at the MLB trade deadline the Cardinals and Padres both were hot after acquiring star outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. He ended up being traded to the Padres. What drama that would be, Soto playing against the Cardinals in post season play.

