TKO: Rams relocation lawsuit latest

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” delves into the latest development in the Rams relocation lawsuit with St. Louis. Today it was reported that Rams owner Stan Kroenke had offered the city of St. Louis $100 million to settle the pending litigation.
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Dave JobePosted: / Updated:
TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” delves into the latest development in the Rams relocation lawsuit with St. Louis. Today it was reported that Rams owner Stan Kroenke had offered the city of St. Louis $100 million to settle the pending litigation.