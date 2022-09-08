TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is soaking in all of the records and moments the 2022 Cardinals are making and breaking. Wainwright and Molina setting a Major League record for most games started together. Albert Pujols going for 700 career home runs in his final season. TKO loves these moments and records, but what it and Cardinals fans want more, a World Championship!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction