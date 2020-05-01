Breaking News
IL: 2,355 deaths/52,910 cases; MO: 329 deaths/7,562 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

TKO: Remembering DeJong’s Blast off the Big Mac sign

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TKO: The Kilcoyne Opinion is looking back tonight. Let’s return to August 19, 2019. That’s the night Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong hit an epic home run at Busch Stadium that knocked out the neon lights in the “M” of the Big Mac Land sign.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News