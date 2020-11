ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Kansas State Wildcats, under former SIU and Illinois Head Coach Bruce Weber, continues to recruit the St. Louis area annually, and his latest class includes two from the area in Center Davion Bradford (Mehlville) and guard Luke Kasubke (Chaminade). Kasubke has been out after summer foot surgery and it's unclear when he'll see the floor.

Bradford had 3 points and 3 rebounds in 8 minutes of play in Kansas State's opening night 80-70 loss to Drake Wednesday.