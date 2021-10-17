TKO: Saluting the retiring Rich Gould

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” salutes retiring KPLR Sports Director Rich Gould. 34 years running the sports department at channel 11 is quite an accomplishment for the long time sports caster. TKO says thanks and enjoy your retirement Rich!
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Dave JobePosted: / Updated:
