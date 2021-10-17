TKO: Saluting the retiring Rich Gould

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” salutes retiring KPLR Sports Director Rich Gould. 34 years running the sports department at channel 11 is quite an accomplishment for the long time sports caster. TKO says thanks and enjoy your retirement Rich!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News