St. Louis area college basketball star Caleb Love has entered the transfer portal, meaning he will leave North Carolina after three seasons and transfer to another college. SLU and Mizzou should be near the top of his list for schools to consider. TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is hoping the Love fest moves closer to his St. Louis home, be it as a Billiken or a Tiger!

