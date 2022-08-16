TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is struggling with the start of school happening. But there are still things you can count on and not be confused by in sports. St. Louis will have a pro soccer team this coming March and XFL football will also return to our city in February. Just announced another major golf tournament coming to St. Louis, the BMW Championship will be coming again in 2026. So relax St. Louis and enjoy the sports coming to our city.

