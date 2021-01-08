TKO: St. Louis is more than a baseball town

ST. LOUIS, Mo- In his last group interview session with reporters, John Mozeliak said in early December that "January would be the new December" in terms of when we'll see player transactions start flowing.

As we enter the second week of January, it's still been pretty quiet in Cardinal Nation. Normally, the upcoming Winter Warm-Up might offer a nice public relations perch from which to show off a new acquisition. But thanks to concerns over COVID-19, that event will be a virtual one, so that wouldn't appear to be a motivator for action.