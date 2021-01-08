TKO: St. Louis is more than a baseball town

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” disputes that St. Louis is just a baseball town. Two of the top scorers in the NBA this season, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum are from St. Louis. It sounds like our city is a basketball town too!

