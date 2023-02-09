He was drafted 16th overall with the expectation he would score goals and he did. Vladimir Tarasenko scored in his first game with the Blues in January of 2013 and before his Thursday trade to the New York Rangers he wound up with 262 goals, which ranks

fifth in the history of the franchise. TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” looks back on Tarasenko’s career in St. Louis.

