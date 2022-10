A celebratory send off for Yadier Molina has been discussed for years, but Albert Pujols getting a Busch Stadium farewell seemed very unlikely in recent years. The Pujols return and revival as a member of the Cardinals has been one of the major themes in 2022. “TKO”, The Kilcoyne Opinion agrees with Pujols that the real goodbye should wait until November.

