A fan phenomenon in almost every baseball town is to be mad at the manager.

And in St. Louis it often focuses on late bullpen moves that were made or weren’t made.

“TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinion says the Cardinals rookie manager Oli Marmol gives

you a candid reply on most nights. Marmol telling fans if he doesn’t use his closer Ryan

Helsley it’s because he simply wasn’t available.

