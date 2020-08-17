TKO: The Cardinals Kids

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” on these young Cardinals making their big league debuts with a third of the team out recovering from Covid-19. Make sure to get a program when watching these Redbirds, these kids aren’t well known, but are alright.

