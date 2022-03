A sweet spring tradition, Penn State Berkey Creamery's Flavor Madness competition, has returned to Happy Valley for its fifth year. The contest kicked off March 14 with the Creamery Sweet 16 taking the court.

Flavor Madness is an online tournament that allows ice cream fans to vote each week for their favorite Berkey Creamery ice cream flavors. Death by Chocolate has been the champion for the past four years and is favored to sweep the competition again.