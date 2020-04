Tonight’s TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” focuses on St. Louis’ former football team, the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, now former Rams running back Todd Gurley posted on Twitter that the Rams need to pay him. Gurley is owed a roster bonus. His former teammate Clay Matthews also followed up on Twitter saying the Rams owe him money too!

Add a new Rams logo and uniform that turned off the L.A. fan base and it’s been quite an embarrassing off season for Stan Kroenke’s team!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video