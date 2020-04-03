TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” The plight of Cards pitcher K.K. Kim

In tonight’s “TKO”, The Kilcoyne Opinion, Martin looks at the plight of new Cardinals pitcher K.K. Kim. The lefthanded pitcher was signed by the Cardinals in the off season. Kim, a native of South Korea has been in St Louis, since the coronavirus shut down all baseball spring training camps. Kim’s family is back in Korea. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing, Kim would like to go home to be with family, The Cardinals want to grant his wish, but also don’t want Kim to get stuck trying to get back to St. Louis when the baseball season actually starts.