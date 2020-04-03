TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” The plight of Cards pitcher K.K. Kim

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Old Dominion University announced Thursday that it will discontinue the school's wrestling program, effective immediately. The decision came following a study by an outside consultant and may have been driven home by the coming budget shortfalls athletic departments nationwide will feel as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move affects two wrestlers from the Metro East: redshirt freshman Jack Bond (O'Fallon Township High School) and Freshman Jacob Bullock (Cahokia).