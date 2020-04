BRIDGETON, Mo. – The fairways at the Forest Park golf course are empty on Monday afternoon. But at Berry Hill Golf Course in Bridgeton, they’ve adjusted the way the game is played, starting with walking only, and pulling the cups out of the ground.

“They know they’re not supposed be touching the flag stick and we’ve done all the necessary things you need to do about water stations,” said Dave Levine, PGA golf professional at Berry Hill Golf Course. “They’re all off the course. So, I think everybody is pretty educated and playing by the rules, so we’re going to try and stay open as long as we can.”