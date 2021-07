LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Lincoln County investigators are not only finding new evidence in the 2011 murder of Besty Faria but also new interviews with people who said they were ignored by investigators the first time around.

Betsy Faria’s murder was declared unsolved when the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis turned over the investigation to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office then worked a case against the victim’s husband, Russ Faria.