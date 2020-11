ST. LOUIS, Mo- Cardinals' outfielder Tyler O'Neill did not have the offensive season the team hoped but on Tuesday, he was recognized for his defensive prowess, winning his first Rawlings Gold Glove award in left field.

O'Neill last month was named a winner of the Fielding Bible Award by Baseball Information Solutions, which as our news partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports, is seen in some circles as a precursor for winning a Gold Glove.