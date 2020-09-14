TKO: The return of the NFL

Sloppy play by the Cardinals and late home runs by the opposition spelled loss for the Cardinals on Sunday, September 13. The Cincinnati Reds rallied for a 10-5 win to take the three game series two games to one. The Cardinals built leads of 3-1 and 5-3, but bases loaded walks and wild pitches gave the Reds a 6-5 lead. Late home runs by Eugenio Suarez and Aristides Aquino off the beleaguered Cardinals bullpen added cushion to the Cincy victory.

Carlos Martinez started the game well for the Cardinals striking out the side in the Reds first inning. Martinez was only able to pitch four innings due to a high pitch count, including a bases loaded walk that tied the game 3-3 in the third inning.