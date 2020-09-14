TKO: The return of the NFL

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” digested the first weekend of the NFL on Sunday. TKO knows it’s not a fan of the league or fantasy football, but is glad that football on Sunday’s has returned, making sports seem almost normal again.

