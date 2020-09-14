TKO: The return of the NFL

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” digested the first weekend of the NFL on Sunday. TKO knows it’s not a fan of the league or fantasy football, but is glad that football on Sunday’s has returned, making sports seem almost normal again.
by: Dave JobePosted: / Updated:
TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” digested the first weekend of the NFL on Sunday. TKO knows it’s not a fan of the league or fantasy football, but is glad that football on Sunday’s has returned, making sports seem almost normal again.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.