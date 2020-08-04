TKO: The Rock buys the XFL

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) is looking at new approaches to start Fall activities in areas of the state where participation may not be allowed due to local health department requirements.

As of now, if a school district has decided to begin the school year with a duel learning system, meaning students will attend in-class sessions and virtual learning sessions, their students are allowed to participate in school activities. On the other hand, any school in St. Louis City or St. Louis County that has opted for virtual learning only to start the Fall semester is not not allowed to let students participate in after school activities, including sports.