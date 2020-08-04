TKO: The Rock buys the XFL

With Cardinals coronavirus growing, St. Louis needed some good news. TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson buying the XFL and hopefully bringing the Battlehawks back to St. Louis.
by: Dave JobePosted: / Updated:
With Cardinals coronavirus growing, St. Louis needed some good news. TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson buying the XFL and hopefully bringing the Battlehawks back to St. Louis.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.