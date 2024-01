The term goat (greatest of all time) is overused in sports. But when it comes to Nick Saban, it can’t be stated enough. The Alabama football coach is retiring at the age of 72 and his legacy as the greatest college football coach of all time was cemented a long time ago. TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” with a closer look at the coach who managed to surpass Bear Bryant when it comes to Crimson Tide legends.

