TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is pleased with Missouri Tigers football coach Eli Drinkwitz’s choice for quarterback this season, St. Louis native Brady Cook will start the 2022 season under center for the Tigers. Cook prevailed over another local QB, East St. Louis’ Tyler Macon and two other quarterbacks Sam Horn and Jack Abraham. Cook is the first local quarterback to guide the Tigers since Tyler Gabbert, the Parkway West alum.

