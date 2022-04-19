The Billikens were already generating talk about being a Top 25 basketball team next season. That was before Yuri Collins, the star point guard, entered the transfer portal. The former St. Mary’s High School star was part of a talented roster assembled by Billikens head coach Travis Ford. Collins departure is just the latest example of NCAA players having increased freedom to jump from school to school. “TKO”, The Kilcoyne Opinion, thinks the system had it wrong before and has it wrong now.

