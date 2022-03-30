It would be epic, maybe even bigger than that. The golf world is buzzing about the possible return to The Masters by Tiger Woods. The 5-time Masters champ played the Augusta course on Tuesday with his son Charlie. Fellow golfer Rory McIlroy told reported that Tiger was doing everything he could to play. Woods missed last year’s event because he was still recovering from his leg injury suffered in a terrible car accident. TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” on just how big this would be for CBS and the golf world.

