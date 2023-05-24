Matthew Liberatore was called up and pitched well. The Cardinals said it was the beginning of a six man rotation, but that idea didn’t last long. A text from Mom had TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” talking about the Cardinals pitching confusion.
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Dave Jobe
