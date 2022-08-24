TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” has been observing something you shouldn’t see in baseball, umpires being noticed! Since last Sunday, the umpires have been noticeable in three Cardinals games. Manager Oli Marmol was ejected this past Sunday for arguing a bad strike zone being dictated by plate ump C.B. Bucknor. On Tuesday, the plate ump took extra steps to punch out Albert Pujols on a called third strike. The on Wednesday night, another plate umpire ejects Nolan Arenado after a check swing strikeout. TKO’s take: Umps should be seen, but not heard from.

