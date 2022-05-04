TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” knows that playoff hockey is much different than regular season hockey. But in the first Blues vs Wild playoff game, we saw two Wild hits that seemed to look to injure. There was a penalty called on Jared Spurgeon’s cross check to the back of Pavel Buchnevich’s legs, but no call when Nick Leddy was driven face first into the glass by Minnesota’s Matt Boldy. Leddy missed Game 2 of the series on Wednesday night due to that hit.

