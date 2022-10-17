You knock off Alabama in football, your fans will want to celebrate. It happened in Knoxville this past Saturday, as Tennessee knocked off the Crimson Tide in a thriller. Fans tore down the goal posts and carried them out of the stadium. The school started a Go Fund Me account to help pay for new ones. The move has caused plenty of mocking, but as “TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinion points out, there are much worse things to be mocked for when you’re a college football team.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction