TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” will abide by Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright’s request to not ask him about retiring during this upcoming 2022 season. Wainwright says he feels better now at 40, than he did when he was 35 and that he is aging backwards. Roll out the thank you’s and retirement wishes for Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols this season, but hold off on Waino until he’s ready.

