ST. LOUIS – For sports legends, it’s hard to get the exit right. Dick Vermeil and Tony La Russa nailed it with titles in their final St. Louis seasons.

For Adam Wainwright, his sendoff season has been a bit of a mixed bag. The Cardinals announced he will not pitch again this year after emptying the tank for career win No. 200 on Sept. 18. He could possibly pinch-hit if the opportunity allows.

Last week’s mound moment was a perfect ending to his pitching career. Don’t try to recreate it, don’t mess with that memory.

Wainwright’s final season wasn’t always fun, but the ending was. It doesn’t take a writers strike to tell us, you can’t come up with a better script than that.