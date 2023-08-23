ST. LOUIS – Winning changes everything. For instance, St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz were a lot more popular in their first years when they were winning games more often.

Let that serve as motivation for Illinois football. Bret Bielema tells FOX 2 the Illinois FIghting Illini have sold 10,000 new season tickets for the upcoming football year. Every team has a base, but to make that jump, that’s more than Andy Banker and some of his buddies making a road trip.

The path to 10,000 new season ticket holders, it’s not a real mystery. The Illini won eight games in 2022, their best win total in 15 years. You might not get a parade for 8-5, but you do get a nice bump in attendance.

Locally, Mizzou hopes to fill up their game at the Dome At America’s Center in September. You know what will help? Winning. Beer sales, jersey sales, and fan interest all spike when a team is good.

You can roll out all the stats and analytics you want, but at the end of the day, all that matters is that win column.