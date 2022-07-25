The XFL is coming back to town, but only for games. The league said there will be a practice hub for all 8 teams in Arlington, Texas. The XFL is coming back to town, but we don’t know if that means the Battlehawks are coming back. The team name still unknown.

“TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinion on the latest football come back for St. Louis.

