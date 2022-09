TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” sends this message to the XFL, keep the Battlehawks name for their new St. Louis franchise. The success of the 2020 XFL St. Louis Battlehawks needs to return. TKO says you can change their uniform, look or colors, but keep the Battlehawks nickname so fans can continue to “ka-kaw”!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction