Abbott 1-hitter lifts US over Canada for 2-0 softball start

FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Monica Abbott pitched a one-hitter, center fielder Haylie McCleney and second baseman Ali Aguilar combined with catcher Aubree Munro to throw out the potential tying run at the plate in the sixth inning and the United States beat Canada 1-0 for a 2-0 start in softball.

Amanda Chidester hit an RBI single in the fifth off loser Jenna Caira that scored McCleney. McCleney went 3 for 3 with a walk and has reached base seven times in the two games.

Trying to regain the gold medal they lost to Japan in 2008, the Americans are getting just enough offense.

The USA will play Mexico on Saturday and then face Japan on Sunday. The gold medal game is on Tuesday, July 27.

