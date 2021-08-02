Missouri athletes to compete in women’s hammer throw final tomorrow morning

TOKYO – Two athletes from the St. Louis area are just hours away from competing in the same event for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Deanna Price, of United States, competes in the qualification rounds of the women’s hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DeAnna Price, the Troy Buchanan High School alum, is ranked number one in the world for women’s hammer throw. She came in first in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

McCluer High School grad Gwen Berry, who came in third at the trials, has also qualified for the finals, which start Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. St. Louis time.

This is Price’s second Olympic Games. She came in 8th place in the 2016 games held in Rio. She won the 2019 World Championships. Price also attended Southern Illinois University from 2011-2016 where she became only the fifth woman in NCAA history to win back-to-back hammer throw titles.

While attending Troy Buchanan High School, she threw shot put and discus.

This is also Berry’s second Olympics. She came in 14th place in Rio. In the 2019 World Championships, she came in 10th place. She is also one of 12 mothers representing the USA at the games.

Gwen Berry, of United States, competes in the women’s hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Berry is a human rights activist and received the 2020 Toyota Humanitarian of the Year award at USATF’s Annual Meeting.

Berry has been outspoken about athlete activism since the trials when she turned away from the national anthem while it was playing. She’s among many athletes who called on the International Olympic Committee to review its restrictions on athletes and demonstrations.