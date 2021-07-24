Typhoon impacts schedule for Olympic rowing events

TOKYO (Nexstar) — All eyes are on the Olympic Games as they move forward in Tokyo, but there is something else to keep an eye on — Typhoon Nepartak.

It formed late Friday and speaking with meteorologists, it is expected to strengthen over the weekend, with landfall expected early next week.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is reporting the storm could directly impact Tokyo, and the storm is already having an impact on Olympic events.

Rowing moved up its events to Sunday, one day earlier than initially scheduled, because of the incoming storm.

Surfing events are expected to start this Sunday and run through Wednesday.

No word yet on if any of those competitions will be rescheduled.