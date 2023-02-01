The goat of NFL quarterbacks, Tom Brady announced his retirement from football on Wednesday morning. The 45 year old QB says this retirement is for sure. After the 2021 NFL season, Brady said he was retiring, only to change his mind and play the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady ends his football career as the passing leader in yards: 89,214 yards and touchdown passes, 649. Brady played 23 seasons, 20 with the Patriots and the last three with the Bucs. He won 7 Super Bowls, six with the Pats and one with the Bucs.

Brady will now go to work for Fox Sports as their top NFL in booth analyst.