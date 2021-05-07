Tony La Russa offers praise, if not an opportunity for Pujols in Chicago

ST. LOUIS- As his manager, Tony La Russa had a front-row seat to the storybook Albert Pujols authored during 11 seasons at first base and at the plate for the St. Louis Cardinals. In more recent years, after both had left the Cardinals, La Russa was back around the slugger when LaRussa served as an Angels club advisor in 2020.

Friday, one day after the Angels designated Pujols for assignment, signaling the end of his Los Angeles career, LaRussa said the two had spoken.

“He really believes, and if he believes, I believe he’s got game left. I’d be very interested to see if a club sees the fit because they’ll get a very determined Albert,” La Russa told reporters via Zoom. “Albert’s got game left, he said it and I believe it.”

For people wondering if there’s a next act for the Pujols-La Russa pairing, the manager said there was not a fit in Chicago.

“If someone acquires him, they’ll get a very determined Albert. I just hope it’s in another league or different division because I would never underestimate him,” he said.