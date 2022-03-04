Top Four seeds advance at Arch Madness

Missouri State’s Gaige Prim (44) heads to the basket as Valparaiso’s Ben Krikke and Kevion Taylor (12) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

So far the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament has gone according to plan with the top four seeds winning in the quarterfinal round on Friday at Enterprise Center.

Top seed Northern Iowa started the day beating eighth seed Illinois State, 78 to 65. The second game had 4th seed Loyola taking down 5th seed Bradley, 66 to 50. The night session started with the second seed Missouri State winning over Valparaiso, 67 to 58. The nightcap saw third seeded Drake win over #6 Southern Illinois Carbondale, 65 to 52.

The semi-finals are now set for Saturday afternoon.

2:30 PM – Loyola vs Northern Iowa

5:00 PM – Drake vs Missouri State