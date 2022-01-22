Top seeds (Packers, Titans) fall in NFL playoffs

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Day one of the NFL divisional playoffs provided two big upsets on Saturday, knocking out both top seeds.

In the first game, the 4 seed, the Cincinnati Bengals got a 52 yard field goal from rookie kicker Evan McPherson as time expired and knocked off the top seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans, 19 to 16.

The second game had the same result, another last second field goal. The 4th seeded San Francisco 49ers went into Green Bay and knocked off the top seed in the NFC the Packers, 13-10. Robbie Gould hit the winning 45 yard field goal on the game’s last play. The 49ers tied the contest when they blocked a punt in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown.

Two more divisional games will be played on Sunday. In the NFC, the Rams play at the Buccaneers, while the Bills travel to Kanas City to play the Chiefs in an AFC divisional playoff.