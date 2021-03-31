Torrence Watson to transfer from Missouri

Mizzou guard Torrence Watson (0). Mizzou Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, MS. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

ST. LOUIS–Guard Torrence Watson has entered the transfer portal, the University of Missouri basketball program confirmed Wednesday.

Watson, a Whitfield School graduate, just finished his junior season at Missouri. Due to the NCAA grant of an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, Watson will have two more years to play. Watson is the fifth Tiger to enter the transfer market this offseason, joining Xavier Pinson, Parker Braun, Mark Smith and Ed Chang.

Watson averaged 1.9 points per game in 21 games this past season, down from 4.6 as a sophomore. His minutes per game also fell from year to year, finishing at 7.5 per game in 2020-21. Known as a sharpshooter upon his arrival in Columbia, Watson was unable to find the same range consistently and with confidence at the college level.

While five players transferring would normally be a sign of serious upheaval in a college basketball program, this year is one like no other, due to the extra year of eligibility available, plus the widespread belief that the NCAA will allow a one-time transfer without having to sit out a year.

Soon after Pinson’s decision to transfer was announced, the Tigers got a commitment from Wisconsin Green Bay guard Amari Davis.